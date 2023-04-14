St. James Intermediate special education teacher charged with cruelty to children

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Another Horry County Schools employee has been arrested and charged with cruelty to children, according to the district.

District spokesperson Lisa Bourcier confirmed to WMBF News that Gabriel Hernandez, a special education teacher from St. James Intermediate School, was arrested Friday.

She added that Hernandez has been on administrative leave with pay since March 20 due to an alleged incident and will remain on leave until further notice. WMBF News has reached out to the Horry County Police Department to find out more information about the incident.

Online records show Hernandez was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center by U.S. Marshals at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

A bond hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m.

