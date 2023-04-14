Submit a Tip
S.C. state trooper involved in 3-car crash in Horry County

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a state trooper was involved in a crash in Conway.

According to HCSO, the crash on Thursday happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Highway 501 near Third Avenue. Three vehicles were involved including the South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper.

One person, not the trooper, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information is currently available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

