S.C. state trooper involved in 3-car crash in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a state trooper was involved in a crash in Conway.

According to HCSO, the crash on Thursday happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Highway 501 near Third Avenue. Three vehicles were involved including the South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper.

One person, not the trooper, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information is currently available.

