Part of Main Street closed after crash involving tractor-trailer, traffic light in Conway

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A tractor-trailer collided with a traffic light mast arm in a crash Friday morning in Conway, according to police.

The Conway Police Department said the southbound area of Main Street between 3rd and 4th Avenue is closed as of around 11:30 a.m. The department added that the area “may be closed for an extended period of time” and that traffic is being re-routed.

Drivers are also being asked to find alternate routes.

No injuries were reported.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

