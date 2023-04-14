Part of Main Street closed after crash involving tractor-trailer, traffic light in Conway
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A tractor-trailer collided with a traffic light mast arm in a crash Friday morning in Conway, according to police.
The Conway Police Department said the southbound area of Main Street between 3rd and 4th Avenue is closed as of around 11:30 a.m. The department added that the area “may be closed for an extended period of time” and that traffic is being re-routed.
Drivers are also being asked to find alternate routes.
No injuries were reported.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.