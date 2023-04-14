North Myrtle Beach’s first assistant police chief excited to begin tenure in the Grand Strand

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- North Myrtle Beach hired its first assistant police chief just months after swearing in its first female police chief.

The position is not uncommon both the city of Myrtle Beach and the Horry County Police Department have either assistant or deputy chiefs to help balance the workload, which continues to grow in North Myrtle Beach just like the community.

Assistant Police Chief, Johnny Sellers spent 21 years as a Military Police Officer in Fort Jackson.

Before moving to North Myrtle Beach he spent the last several years of his career as a Police Inspector for the Columbia Police Department building their real-time crime center where more than 600 cameras were placed throughout the city to provide real-time video and pictures to officers responding to crimes.

He says technology is probably the biggest thing to change during his time in law enforcement -- and he would like to develop a real-time crime center for the city of North Myrtle Beach.

“We are able to look at a lot of video that goes with different crimes,” said Sellers.

Sellers is excited to be closer to family in North Carolina and plans to help this department grow.

He says the difference between patrolling in North Myrtle Beach compared to his time in Colombia is the influx of people vacationing during the summer which can put a lot of extra work on the department.

“We want to make sure everyone feels safe here whether they’re visiting or live here permanently,” said Sellers.

Sellers had a chance to meet some of the other police chiefs and surrounding law enforcement leaders this week as they prepare for bike week and CCMF, large events in which most of these agencies work together.

