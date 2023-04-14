Submit a Tip
North Myrtle Beach swears in new fire chief

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new fire chief has officially taken the reigns in North Myrtle Beach.

Chief Billy Floyd was sworn into the new position during a ceremony Friday that also honored the retirement of Garry Spain. Floyd previously served as deputy chief prior to his promotion.

Spain became chief in North Myrtle Beach in 2015, which included the establishment of the city’s fire department as a separate agency in 2021.

He also spoke to WMBF News Reporter Eric Richards last month about his decision to retire and reflected on his 35 total years of service.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Myrtle Beach teacher's aide charged for allegedly hitting autistic student
