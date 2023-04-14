Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

NICU nurse charged after ‘violently’ slamming 2-day-old face down in bassinet, DA says

The baby’s father captured the incident on video through the nursey window.
The baby’s father captured the incident on video through the nursey window.(ratchat/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. (Gray News) – A NICU nurse in New York is charged with endangering the welfare of a child after being accused of violently slamming a 2-day-old infant facedown into his bassinet.

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, 29-year-old Amanda Burke is due in court May 2.

The DA said on Feb. 6, Burke was working in the NICU at Good Samaritan Hospital and was assigned to care for the newborn. The DA said Burke lifted the baby boy out of his bassinet, quickly flipped him over, and violently slammed him face down.

The baby’s father captured the incident on video through the nursery window.

When the baby’s parents notified other members of the hospital’s nursing staff about what happened, Burke was told to leave the hospital, and she was fired within hours.

The DA said the Department of Education has been notified, but Burke’s license to practice as a registered nurse has not been suspended.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flights canceled
All MYR flights to and from Fort Lauderdale canceled
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
During Tuesday’s town council meeting, Rob Clemons, the interim town manager, announced a...
Surfside Beach interim town manager announces ‘substantial completion date’ for new pier
The Horry County coroner says a 22-year-old man was shot and killed at the G Spot Arcade Bar...
Lawsuit filed against Horry County arcade bar where man fatally shot on New Year’s Day
Researchers from Colorado State University have released their outlook for the 2023 hurricane...
FIRST ALERT: Colorado State releases 2023 hurricane season outlook

Latest News

.
Fire Wife Life: 5 wives seeking support mobilize to help thousands worldwide
FILE - Flooding lingers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on April 13, 2023,...
Airport reopens as South Florida flood water slowly recedes
Attorney General Merrick Garland arrives to speak at the Department of Justice in Washington,...
El Chapo sons among 28 Sinaloa cartel members charged by US
Highs will be warm into the afternoon.
FIRST ALERT: Two rounds of showers & storms today
FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a...
DOJ, drug maker ask Supreme Court to preserve access to abortion pill