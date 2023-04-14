Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

NC Highway Patrol K-9 passes away from sudden illness

State Highway Patrol K-9 Jynx
State Highway Patrol K-9 Jynx(North Carolina State Highway Patrol)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol (NCSHP) announced the passing of State Highway Patrol K-9, Jynx.

Troopers said Jynx suffered from a sudden illness on April 10 that affected his heart. Sadly, Jynx had to be euthanized due to the severity of his health condition.

Born in the Slovak Republic, Jynx was assigned to Trooper A.M. Russ in the spring of 2021 and has served the citizens of North Carolina as a narcotic detection canine with the NCSHP Criminal Interdiction Unit for the past two years, according to troopers.

Jynx previously served with the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia from 2014 to 2021 before becoming a member of the NCSHP family.

“Please join us in remembrance of Jynx and his faithful service of nearly 10 years to the law enforcement profession,” said the NCSHP. “Jynx’s contributions to deterring crime and protecting the roadways of North Carolina and Virginia are invaluable, and we are thankful for the privilege to have worked with him.”

MORE NEWS: Simpsonville business owner says employees and revenue lost due to zoning regulations

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flights canceled
All MYR flights to and from Fort Lauderdale canceled
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
During Tuesday’s town council meeting, Rob Clemons, the interim town manager, announced a...
Surfside Beach interim town manager announces ‘substantial completion date’ for new pier
The Horry County coroner says a 22-year-old man was shot and killed at the G Spot Arcade Bar...
Lawsuit filed against Horry County arcade bar where man fatally shot on New Year’s Day
Researchers from Colorado State University have released their outlook for the 2023 hurricane...
FIRST ALERT: Colorado State releases 2023 hurricane season outlook

Latest News

Myrtle Beach teacher’s aide charged for allegedly hitting autistic student
Myrtle Beach teacher’s aide charged for allegedly hitting autistic student
.
Fire Wife Life: 5 wives seeking support mobilize to help thousands worldwide
1 dead in late-night Florence shooting, police say
1 dead in late-night Florence shooting, police say
Gabriel Hernandez
Warrant: St. James Intermediate special education teacher dragged student across floor