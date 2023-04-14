Myrtle Beach Elementary teacher’s aide charged for allegedly hitting autistic student

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A 68-year-old woman faces charges after allegedly assaulting an autistic Myrtle Beach Elementary School student.

The warrant states officers were called to the school on Seahawk Way on March 26 for an assault claim.

A 9-year-old autistic student said a teacher’s aide hit him in the face and shoulder. Officers reviewed the videotape of the bathroom area, where the assault allegedly happened.

In the video, the boy enters the bathroom and several minutes later, the teacher’s aide, Georgia Mae Branch, of Myrtle Beach, enters the bathroom. The 9-year-old is next seen exiting the bathroom holding his right shoulder and crying, according to the report.

The warrant says with the child’s mother present, he removed his shirt and officers saw “redness on the victim’s right shoulder several hours later.”

Branch was arrested on Thursday, charged with cruelty to children. She was on a $1,087 bond the same day.

