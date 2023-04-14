Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Myrtle Beach-area Walk-On’s closes due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach-area sports bar now says it’s closing its doors.

A sign was found on the door at the Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux located on Rodeo Drive states that the restaurant has been closed since April 11 due to “unforeseen circumstances.” The note states the restaurant will remain closed until further notice.

“Please follow us on Facebook for updates as to when we will re-open,” the sign further stated. “We apologize for any incidence and look forward to you dining with us again soon!”

A representative from the restaurant also told WMBF News that official statements will be released on their Facebook page going forward.

Walk-On’s other Grand Strand location in Surfside Beach remains open as of Friday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

