Missing 68-year-old Florence man found safe, police say

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.(FOX Carolina News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence police have confirmed the endangered 68-year-old Florence man reported missing Wednesday afternoon by his family has been found safe.

Larry Washington was reported missing to police Wednesday and was last seen around the 900 block of West Sumter Street. He was last heard from on Monday but did not give his location.

Lack’s Beach Service owes $20M+ in wrongful death lawsuit, judge rule
FIRST ALERT: Colorado State releases 2023 hurricane season outlook
Father saved wife, child from burning Loris apartment building, fire chief says
Owners, trainers hoping to prevent Grand Strand dog bites
