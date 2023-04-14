Missing 68-year-old Florence man found safe, police say
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence police have confirmed the endangered 68-year-old Florence man reported missing Wednesday afternoon by his family has been found safe.
Larry Washington was reported missing to police Wednesday and was last seen around the 900 block of West Sumter Street. He was last heard from on Monday but did not give his location.
Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.