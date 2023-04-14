Submit a Tip
‘Keep fighting’: Church donates $30K offering to Socastee High School basketball coach fighting cancer

By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Socastee High School basketball coach Derrick Hilton got quite the surprise on Easter Sunday.

The Palmetto Pointe Church of God donated its entire church offering to Hilton, totaling around $30,000. The money is set to go toward his cancer fight for a coach loved by the Socastee community.

Hilton said when he found out about the gift, he couldn’t stop crying tears of joy.

“I don’t allow there to be any downtime. This is something I’m going to have to live with for the rest of my life,” said Hilton.

Hilton was diagnosed with renal cancer last October. Doctors told him it reached stage 4, spreading to his hips and lungs.

“Keep fighting. I believe staying mentally positive about it is 90% of it,” he said. “First thing I thought it was my kids and my wife. I thought about my players and I thought about my school. You know making sure that I will be here for them and continue doing what I love.”

His positive attitude and commitment to his players are why he’s considered so beloved by the community.

Hilton, a Socatee High alum himself, has been the Braves’ head coach since 2016. He played under former coach Dan D’Antoni and went to the state championship game in 1998.

“I coach basketball. I love basketball, Again, Socastee helped continue my basketball career,” said Hilton.

As a perk, he also was at a slam dunk competition when he was a high school student and even met then-future NBA great Kobe Bryant when they were both in high school. Hilton even became a fan of the Los Angeles Lakers.

He said his dream is to catch a Lakers game live and in person.

“Love the Lakers. Love the purple and gold,” he said. “Every time the Lakers play I tried to get a good 30-minute or 40-minute power nap in before so I can stay up and watch the whole game.”

Palmetto Pointe Church of God Pastor Jaime Barfield said this is the largest donation the church has ever given to someone at one time.

“Everybody jumped in. They were generous and overwhelming,” he said.

As for Hilton, he says he will continue coming to church every Sunday.

“They just wanted to bless me and do that for me and my family. I will forever be thankful for him and the congregation for that,” he said.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

