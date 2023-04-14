Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Grand Strand dog trainer, attorney share tips for preventing dog bites

By Ale Espinosa
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An estimated 4.5 million people are bitten by a dog each year, according to The American Veterinary Medical Association, and among those who are bitten, children are the most likely.

This week is dog bite awareness week.

Steinberg Law Attorney, Steven Goldberg said he sees these types of cases often. He said a lot of homeowner’s policies don’t cover your dog.

“The owner of that dog is responsible for any damages. It doesn’t matter. The only way that it is, that they’re not liable is if you provoke the dog yourself, or ran at the dog, or did something to provoke the dog,” he said.

In South Carolina, the law states owners are always responsible for their dogs, no matter the situation.

‘Dog Training In Your Home’ trainer, Stephen Dailey, said there are some things you can do like understanding dogs have a threshold for if someone invades their personal space.

He said, “Dogs should be socialized at a very young age. And if you do have a reactive dog, knowing the signs in the distance that your dog becomes a reactor.”

Dailey added to always get permission to pet a dog and always let them sniff your hand first before you go in to pet them.

