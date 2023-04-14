Governor orders flags at half-staff to honor former U.S. Rep. John Jenrette

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Flags will fly at half-staff at the South Carolina Statehouse on Friday to honor former Congressman John Jenrette, according to Gov. Henry McMaster’s office.

“In recognition of his legacy and service to South Carolina and the United States, including as a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives and the United States House of Representatives. The Governor requests that the flags over state buildings and buildings of the political subdivisions of this State similarly be flown at half-staff,” the office said in a statement.

Jenrette, an Horry County native who served in Congress and represented what was South Carolina’s 6th Congressional District from 1974-1980, died last month. He was 86. Jenrette also represented Myrtle Beach as a Democrat in the Statehouse prior to his time in Washington.

He was notably convicted of accepting a $50,000 bribe during the FBI’s Abscam operation and sentenced to two years in prison, but only served 13 months.

According to an online obituary, a funeral service for Jenrette is scheduled for Friday afternoon in Charleston.

