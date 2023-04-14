Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Warm weather continues, few storms possible Sunday

An isolated storm is possible Sunday afternoon
An isolated storm is possible Sunday afternoon(WMBF)
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While a significant improvement over last weekend, a few more storms may develop into Sunday.

SUNNY SATURDAY

Beautiful weather is ahead for Saturday as the mainly sunny skies return throughout the day. Temperatures remain warm, with afternoon highs in the upper 70s along the Grand Strand and lower 80s inland of the Waterway.

Sunny and warm Saturday ahead
Sunny and warm Saturday ahead(WMBF)

SOME RAIN SUNDAY

More nice weather into Sunday morning, but the clouds will increase throughout the day. Rain chances remain slim through lunchtime, but an isolated storm or two will likely develop into Sunday afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but a quick round of heavy rain and frequent lightning will be possible.

Temperatures turn even warmer Sunday as we bring in more 80s through the afternoon.

More warm weather throughout the weekend
More warm weather throughout the weekend(WMBF)

MORE WARM WEATHER

We’ll have a nice long stretch of sunny and warm weather through next week. Rain chances look very low through the end of the week..

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flights canceled
All MYR flights to and from Fort Lauderdale canceled
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
During Tuesday’s town council meeting, Rob Clemons, the interim town manager, announced a...
Surfside Beach interim town manager announces ‘substantial completion date’ for new pier
The Horry County coroner says a 22-year-old man was shot and killed at the G Spot Arcade Bar...
Lawsuit filed against Horry County arcade bar where man fatally shot on New Year’s Day
Researchers from Colorado State University have released their outlook for the 2023 hurricane...
FIRST ALERT: Colorado State releases 2023 hurricane season outlook

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Two rounds of showers & storms today
FIRST ALERT: Two rounds of showers & storms today
Highs will be warm into the afternoon.
FIRST ALERT: Two rounds of showers & storms today
FIRST ALERT: Colorado State releases 2023 hurricane season outlook
FIRST ALERT: Colorado State releases 2023 hurricane season outlook
FIRST ALERT: Clouds increase today, storms arrive overnight