FIRST ALERT: Warm weather continues, few storms possible Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While a significant improvement over last weekend, a few more storms may develop into Sunday.

SUNNY SATURDAY

Beautiful weather is ahead for Saturday as the mainly sunny skies return throughout the day. Temperatures remain warm, with afternoon highs in the upper 70s along the Grand Strand and lower 80s inland of the Waterway.

Sunny and warm Saturday ahead (WMBF)

SOME RAIN SUNDAY

More nice weather into Sunday morning, but the clouds will increase throughout the day. Rain chances remain slim through lunchtime, but an isolated storm or two will likely develop into Sunday afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but a quick round of heavy rain and frequent lightning will be possible.

Temperatures turn even warmer Sunday as we bring in more 80s through the afternoon.

More warm weather throughout the weekend (WMBF)

MORE WARM WEATHER

We’ll have a nice long stretch of sunny and warm weather through next week. Rain chances look very low through the end of the week..

