FIRST ALERT: Two rounds of showers & storms today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The best rain chance is now through sunrise this morning. We will hold onto a 70% chance of showers and storms as you are stepping out the door to begin the day. Make sure the kids have the rain jacket for the bus stop.

TODAY

As showers and storms move out of the area around 8-9 AM, sunshine will return for the middle of the day. Rain chances will go from 70% to 20% pretty quickly through the middle of the morning & into the lunch time frame.

Highs will warm quickly today under partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Look for temperatures to reach the mid 70s for the beaches and the lower 80s inland. There’s enough heating from the sunshine to spark off a second chance of showers and storms this afternoon and into the evening. Thankfully, this round will be scattered in nature and only at 30%.

If you have plans for this evening, just check the First Alert Weather App before you head out. A few locations will pick up on additional rain, but it won’t be enough to cancel your plans.

WARM WEEKEND AHEAD

The weekend forecast will be warm with a touch of humidity in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Mostly sunny skies return Saturday as temperatures climb into the upper 70s for the Grand Strand and 80s inland of the Waterway. We will expect the same temperatures Sunday, but a few more clouds will be around Sunday afternoon.

An approaching cold front will move through the Carolinas and bring a risk of a few scattered storms along with a few more clouds Sunday. Widespread rain is not expected. Any rain/storms would quickly diminish after sunset.

