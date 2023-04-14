Fire Wife Life: 5 wives seeking support mobilize to help thousands worldwide

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - What’s it like being married to some of our communities’ heroes? For every firefighter climbing ladders and running into burning buildings, there’s a spouse holding down the fort at home.

Fire Wife Life started out as a Facebook page for a small group of fire wives to stay connected, but founders Tracy McCart and Kathy Edwards said soon more wives started joining and reaching out for help.

“People were asking for advice like how do you deal with this when your husband’s at the firehouse? Or what do you do for this? And Kathy and I just kind of looked at each other one day and thought that this could be so much bigger than what it is,” said Mccart.

Once McCart and Edwards realized there were many others dealing with the struggles of being a fire wife, they decided to plan retreats to bring everyone together.

“Firefighters tend to bring the firehouse home with them so they’re never really off and how do you balance that time? We have a lot of issues with wives feeling all by themselves quite often,” said McCart and Edwards.

The pair said the group has grown to nearly 1,700 members from across the country and even as far as Italy and Guam.

McCart and Edwards put together a program with the myths and realities of what it’s actually like to be a fire wife.

“You think they’re going to be your hero and they’re going to take care of everything that happens at home because you hear them take care of everything at the firehouse, but that’s not the case,” said Edwards.

The nonprofit not only provides support and advice on how to navigate being a fire wife but resources like mental health specialists to tackle different issues of PTSD, trauma or feeling alone.

“We have some mental health specialists on hand that at any point a wife feels like her, a family member or her husband may need some help we have someone that will absolutely be on call for them,” said McCart.

Fire Wife Life is having its first retreat of the year in Little River at Hurricane Juel’s with around 20 wives this weekend and already has other retreats on the calendar in places like Dallas and Atlanta.

They are also adding a couples retreat for the very first time.

If you would like to learn more or get involved you can visit their website by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.