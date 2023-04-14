Submit a Tip
2 separate crashes close north, southbound 17 Bypass

Hwy 17 near Hwy 501
Hwy 17 near Hwy 501(SCDOT)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two separate crashes on Highway 17 near Highway 501 had both north and southbound lanes closed.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash on Northbound Hwy 17 occurred just north of Pine Island Rd-Piedmont Rd in Myrtle Beach a bit after 8 a.m.

The second crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. at Harrelson Blvd.

According to SCDOT, all lanes have reopened.

WMBF News is working to learn more.

