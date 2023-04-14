Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Check out the 2nd Annual Myrtle Beach Am Skateboarding Contest

By TJ Ross
Apr. 14, 2023
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Friends of the Skateparks Foundation partners with Boardr, Daville Skate Shop, Thrasher Magazine and the City of Myrtle Beach to host the second annual Myrtle Beach AM Skateboarding Contest and Festival on April 20-23.

The event takes place at Matt Hughes Skate Park, 705 33rd Avenue North, and spotlights the nation’s talented amateur skateboarders as they compete for a cash prize, trophies and bragging rights.

The “feel good,” family-friendly festival features live music, 12 food trucks, 70 vendors, raffles, silent auctions, games and an after party at New South Brewery.

Tickets cost $10 and all proceeds from the event will fund improvement projects for Matt Hughes Skate Park, Myrtle Beach’s only public skateboarding facility designed for all ages.

