Carolina Country Music Fest nominated for Acaemy of Country Music award

CCMF looking ahead to next year's fest
CCMF looking ahead to next year's fest(wmbf)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One of Myrtle Beach’s most popular traditions could soon receive a major accolade.

Carolina Country Music Fest is nominated for the Academy of Country Music’s Festival of the Year Award, according to an announcement released Thursday.

“This is one of the biggest honors in country music to be nominated for this award! We are thankful to you, our fans and all those that have supported us. Humbled to the core, AS ALWAYS and we can’t wait to see y’all in just a few short months,” the festival tweeted Thursday morning.

Other events in the category include the Stagecoach Festival, Tortuga Music Festival, Country Thunder and the UK’s C2C: Country to Country event.

Heading into its eighth year, CCMF is set to take place June 8-11 in Myrtle Beach featuring headline acts Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert, Brooks & Dunn and HARDY.

