Car seized after speeding, unlicensed driver attempts to elude St. Pauls police

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - An unlicensed driver was arrested and his car seized after allegedly eluding police and driving recklessly.

Officers in St. Pauls said 22-year-old James E. Wilkerson “has been driving recklessly and has refused to stop when approached by law enforcement, putting many lives in danger in our community and the surrounding areas.”

Wilkerson was arrested on two felony warrants for eluding, reckless driving, speeding, driving without a license, aggressive driving, failing to stop for blue lights and siren and driving without headlights.

He is held on a $40,000 bond at Robeson County Detention Center.

