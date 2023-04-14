Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Body found in waste tank at water treatment plant

Police in West Virginia are investigating the discovery of a body at a water treatment plant...
Police in West Virginia are investigating the discovery of a body at a water treatment plant Thursday.(WAFF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia are investigating the discovery of a body at a water treatment plant Thursday.

The city of Martinsburg said in a statement on Facebook that the body was found in a waste tank adjacent to the treatment plant by staff when they arrived at work.

The waste tank contains materials and impurities that are removed before the purification and distribution processes. The statement said none of the water in the waste tank is reintroduced into the drinking water.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical services were contacted after the body’s discovery, the statement said.

The city said it has consulted with regulatory agencies to confirm the safety of the drinking water.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flights canceled
All MYR flights to and from Fort Lauderdale canceled
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
During Tuesday’s town council meeting, Rob Clemons, the interim town manager, announced a...
Surfside Beach interim town manager announces ‘substantial completion date’ for new pier
The Horry County coroner says a 22-year-old man was shot and killed at the G Spot Arcade Bar...
Lawsuit filed against Horry County arcade bar where man fatally shot on New Year’s Day
Researchers from Colorado State University have released their outlook for the 2023 hurricane...
FIRST ALERT: Colorado State releases 2023 hurricane season outlook

Latest News

.
Fire Wife Life: 5 wives seeking support mobilize to help thousands worldwide
Attorney General Merrick Garland discusses charges for drug and fentanyl trafficking against...
Garland: DOJ taking action against fentanyl cartel
FILE - Flooding lingers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on April 13, 2023,...
Airport reopens as South Florida flood water slowly recedes
Attorney General Merrick Garland arrives to speak at the Department of Justice in Washington,...
El Chapo sons among 28 Sinaloa cartel members charged by US
Highs will be warm into the afternoon.
FIRST ALERT: Two rounds of showers & storms today