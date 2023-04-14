1 dead in late-night Florence shooting, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after a shooting late Thursday night in Florence, police say.

According to the Florence Police Department, just before 10 p.m., officers were called to the area of Tallulah Street and Williams Boulevard for a reported shooting.

Officers located a victim who was fatally shot.

This incident is now under investigation by the Florence County Coroner’s Office and Florence Police Department.

Contact Cpl Herman of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or therman@cityofflorence.com with any information regarding this incident.

