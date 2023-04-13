Submit a Tip
You can help fundraise for a good cause at Drop the MIC on Cancer

By TJ Ross
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You can help save a life.

His friends called him “Beatboxer with a Purpose”, some know him as DJ Decm, others as Richard Crout.

He spread his anti-bullying message in our schools and at community events through his love of Beatbox Battles.

Now his battle is with cancer AND He needs $50k - so that’s the goal!

Friday, April 14th from 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM3

001 Nightlife on 920 Lake Arrowhead Rd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

