You can help fundraise for a good cause at Drop the MIC on Cancer
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You can help save a life.
His friends called him “Beatboxer with a Purpose”, some know him as DJ Decm, others as Richard Crout.
He spread his anti-bullying message in our schools and at community events through his love of Beatbox Battles.
Now his battle is with cancer AND He needs $50k - so that’s the goal!
Friday, April 14th from 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM3
001 Nightlife on 920 Lake Arrowhead Rd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
