This Is Carolina: Grand Strand veteran gives back while waiting for miracle

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - David Duck doesn’t putt around unless it’s when he plays golf three times a week, or volunteers at Monday After the Masters.

He worked as hole captain for hole number three, but he also took the time to collect famous signatures on golf balls and on hats.

When he’s not at the links, the 62-year-old is spending time with his dog, Lucky, and helping his neighbors at Lakeside Crossing, a 55 and older community.

“I’ve done about 150 wills for people in here. Living wills and last will and testaments,” Duck said. “We have a putting green and a bocce ball court. I had those put in.”

He also runs a golf group and a billiards league.

“Everything I do is to better this community,” said Duck.

That includes paying tribute to those who have served.

A 20-year Navy veteran himself, Duck created an honor wall at their clubhouse that plays 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“Veterans mean something special to me. Every veteran that moves into Lakeside, we give them the opportunity to take their picture, document their military service, dates of service. We put their picture up on the television screen,” he said.

The screen is surrounded by a missing soldier table and plaques for each branch of service.

“When you see a veteran, you really need to say, ‘Thank you for your service.’ And when you see your veteran that needs help, do what you can to help them out,” said Duck.

While Ducks fills his time helping others, he patiently waits for someone to help him.

“I’m number one on the kidney transplant list,” he said.

Duck spends six and a half to seven hours a day on dialysis.

“My suitcases are packed so if they call me for a kidney, I’m ready to go,” Duck said.

He also pointed out the machine that’s been keeping him alive since December 2021.

“I have decided that dialysis will not take control of my life and will not slow me down,” said Duck.

Instead, he keeps a positive attitude.

He showed off a Monday After the Masters hat signed by John Daly and said it’ll be a gift for the person destined to be his lifesaver.

Duck said he’ll continue focusing on what he believes matters most in life and that’s community service.

“Dialysis doesn’t have to control everything you do,” Duck said. “That’s the driving force that allows me to do some of the things I do. It’s not going to beat me. I’m going to win this battle.”

If you’d like to learn about the MUSC Health Living Donor Program and what it takes to donate a kidney, click here.

