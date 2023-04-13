Submit a Tip
Taco Bell is bringing back Nacho Fries

Taco Bell is bringing back its Nacho Fries this week.
Taco Bell is bringing back its Nacho Fries this week.(Taco Bell Corp. via PRNewswire)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
IRVINE, Calif. (Gray News) - Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries are making another comeback.

The fan-favorite item will be returning to menus on Thursday for the ninth time.

As a bonus offer, customers can also try them with Yellowbird Hot Sauce out of Austin, Texas.

The Yellowbird Nacho Fries version will be available for $4.99. It includes slim-cut potato fries, warm nacho cheese sauce topped with steak, and Yellowbird’s Spicy Habanero Ranch.

“We pride ourselves on serving bold flavors, so partnering with Yellowbird to deliver on spice and craveability feels like second nature,” said Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s chief food innovation officer.

The Yellowbird Nacho Fries will be available for two weeks while supplies last.

“While they won’t be on the menu for long, the Yellowbird Nacho Fries are something really special we’ve been working to bring to fans everywhere,” Matthews said.

The original Nacho Fries will remain on the menu for an unspecified time at $1.99.

Fans hungry for more can also order the Deluxe Cravings Box with Nacho Fries alongside the Chicken Chalupa Supreme, Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Doritos Locos Taco and a medium drink for $8.49.

