Road closure: International Drive temporarily closing for race(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Take a different path if you plan on driving down International Drive this weekend.

A portion of it will be closed Sunday for the Robbie Jordan Memorial Road Race.

The closure runs from the entrance of Ocean Bay Middle School to the entrance to Lewis Ocean Bays Heritage Preserve.

The shutdown is from five to noon.

