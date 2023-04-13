Road to 100: How new Lake City Mayor tackled city growth, crime during early days in office

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lake City Mayor Yamekia Robinson will soon pass the milestone of 100 days in office, after her historic win.

Robinson is the first black female elected as mayor and WMBF News was there as she was sworn in. Now, to mark her approach to day 100, which will be April 16, WMBF News reporter Eric Richards sat down for an exclusive interview with Robinson about what the first four months of her administration have been like.

“Let’s talk about the first 60 days, there were two train derailments, which received national attention,” said Robinson.

The very night of her swearing-in ceremony, a train derailed right outside of city hall. Luckily no one was injured, but more than 20 cars left the tracks that night.

“A reckless driver got their vehicle stuck on the tracks, they were able to get out safely, but the train did strike that vehicle,” said Robinson.

A few days she tested positive for COVID-19 and was out for about a week.

A story seen around the world, four Lake City natives were kidnapped while on a trip to Mexico. LaTavia Washington McGee, Eric Williams, Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown were kidnapped on March 3 as they were driving to a medical appointment in Matamoros, Mexico. Woodard and Brown were both killed.

Mayor Robinson took to a podium, with local, national, and international media watching, sharing a statement about the incident.

“We did the best that we could as a city, we did all that we could. We put a couple statements out there, we did a couple of interviews. After that we really couldn’t do too much more, because the crime didn’t actually happen here,” said Robinson.

In November, prior to Robinson taking office, the city held a groundbreaking ceremony on the first of many affordable housing lots in strategic areas of the city. Since then, construction hit a slight delay.

“It’s a process. We did some little hiccups here and there and one of the hiccups was to make sure the soil was proper to actually build on that property. So that’s one thing we were kind of stuck with the construction company. We’re getting through all of that and hopefully, we’ll start seeing walls come up,” said Robinson.

The city is also in the process of assisting property owners who’ve got structures on their property that need to be torn down. The city is using grant money to complete this process. The first of 8 properties will have structures leveled in a matter of days, with over thirty-five on the list.

Robinson credits her team for helping to make her first 100 days a smooth operation.

“I wouldn’t be able to do any of this without my team. From my public information officers to my city administrator, to public works, everyone has been fantastic as we get the job done,” she said.

Gun violence is a continuous issue for the community of Lake City and surrounding areas. Mayor Robinson has been working closely with Chief Cooper on making sure open positions for police officers are filled.

“So far we’ve hired nine new officers and are looking to hire two more. In the next budget, we will be adding two more officers, to a staff of thirty-six,” said Robinson.

The city has incentivized new hires with wage increases and benefits.

The department also has a police explorer program for teens interested in a career in law enforcement. Those are just a few ways the mayor says the city is taking action on crime.

“We know we can’t cut crime out completely, but what we can do is develop programs which target teens, to get them out of trouble,” she said.

The mayor’s office is holding a roundtable discussion with community members in June, to obtain feedback on some of the concerns or questions.

“I really want to engage with the community and be available for everyone. If I don’t know the answer, I will find out and let them know,” she said.

Mayor Robinson says she looks forward to seeing community members out at events throughout the spring and summer seasons.

For more information about the city events, you can visit the City of Lake City Facebook Page.

