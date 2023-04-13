Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Reports: Walterboro man stabbed by samurai sword

Waterboro Police responded at 10:36 p.m. to the 300 block of Chaplin Street.
Waterboro Police responded at 10:36 p.m. to the 300 block of Chaplin Street.(Colleton County Fire-Rescue)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - A Walterboro man was taken to the hospital after police say he was stabbed with a samurai-style sword on Wednesday.

Waterboro Police responded at 10:36 p.m. to the 300 block of Chaplin Street.

Crews with the Colleton County Fire-Rescue say the victim of the sword attack was bleeding “profusely” from a head wound.

“Firefighter-Paramedics treated the man for several deep lacerations to the head which required multiple dressings,” the fire-rescue says, in a post on their website.

The man was taken to the hospital. Walterboro Police spokesperson Tavara Edwards says the victim’s condition is not known.

Edwards also says no arrests have been made yet. However, in an incident report, officers reported that a suspect has been identified and warrants will be issued.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flights canceled
All MYR flights to and from Fort Lauderdale canceled
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 3:45 p.m. Monday to the northbound lanes of...
Coroner office: 34-year-old woman died in Little River area crash along Highway 9
During Tuesday’s town council meeting, Rob Clemons, the interim town manager, announced a...
Surfside Beach interim town manager announces ‘substantial completion date’ for new pier
William Harding, Amanda Pratt
Conway mother, father arrested after 3-year-old tests positive for drugs, warrants show
4 Teens arrested and charged with assault and battery by mob on CCU campus
4 teens arrested, charged in connection to assault on Coastal Carolina campus

Latest News

Lack’s Beach Service owes $20M+ in wrongful death lawsuit, judge rule
Lack’s Beach Service owes $20M+ in wrongful death lawsuit, judge rules
FIRST ALERT: Colorado State releases 2023 hurricane season outlook
FIRST ALERT: Colorado State releases 2023 hurricane season outlook
Father saved wife, child from burning Loris apartment building, fire chief says
Father saved wife, child from burning Loris apartment building, fire chief says
Owners, trainers hoping to prevent Grand Strand dog bites
Owners, trainers hoping to prevent Grand Strand dog bites
.
Grand Strand first responders participate in annual ‘Preserve the Pee Dee’ training