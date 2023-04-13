New mural in downtown Myrtle Beach nearly complete, city says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new mural is set to make a splash of color in downtown Myrtle Beach.

The city said Thursday that the new artwork is nearly complete, bringing “colorful additions to the Arts & Innovation District” funded by the city. Officials also shared a photo of the work in progress, located at Beach Bike Shop on Broadway Street.

The mural was created by Allison Dunavan and Christiane C. Creates, a pair of Coastal Carolina University graduates who founded the company Girls Who Paint Murals.

Another piece of artwork was completed on Broadway Street earlier this year.

