New mural in downtown Myrtle Beach nearly complete, city says

(City of Myrtle Beach)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new mural is set to make a splash of color in downtown Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach’s newest downtown mural is nearly complete! The city is funding these colorful additions to the Arts &...

Posted by Myrtle Beach City Government on Thursday, April 13, 2023

The city said Thursday that the new artwork is nearly complete, bringing “colorful additions to the Arts & Innovation District” funded by the city. Officials also shared a photo of the work in progress, located at Beach Bike Shop on Broadway Street.

The mural was created by Allison Dunavan and Christiane C. Creates, a pair of Coastal Carolina University graduates who founded the company Girls Who Paint Murals.

Another piece of artwork was completed on Broadway Street earlier this year.

