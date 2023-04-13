Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Nashville Walgreens worker shoots pregnant woman accused of shoplifting, police say

Homicide detectives are investigating the self-defense claim of a Walgreens team leader,...
Homicide detectives are investigating the self-defense claim of a Walgreens team leader, 21-year-old Mitarius Boyd, who shot the suspected shoplifter in the store parking lot on Gallatin Avenue just before 8 p.m., according to police.(Source: Gray News)
By Caleb Wethington and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting of a pregnant woman accused of shoplifting at an East Nashville drug store Wednesday night.

Homicide detectives are investigating the self-defense claim of a Walgreens team leader, 21-year-old Mitarius Boyd, who shot the suspected shoplifter in the store parking lot on Gallatin Avenue just before 8 p.m., according to police.

Police say the woman, 34-year-old Travonsha Ferguson, was seven months pregnant and is in critical but stable condition at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

An emergency cesarian section was performed to deliver the child, who was not injured by the gunfire and is also in critical but stable condition, according to police.

Police said their investigation shows that Boyd was told by another employee that two women were stealing items from the store. He claimed he saw the women placing items into a store cart and into a large over-the-shoulder bag.

He then began recording the women with his cell phone and followed them as they exited the store without paying for the items, according to police. Boyd said the women started putting the items into the trunk of their car, and he approached the rear side of the vehicle.

He said that one of the women sprayed him with a can of Mace, and that’s when Boyd said he pulled out his gun and began shooting.

He said he was in fear and didn’t know if they were armed, police said. The women fled the scene in their car. Boyd then went back into the store and called 911.

The other women took Ferguson to General Hospital and drove away. Ferguson had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken by ambulance to Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Police said Boyd cooperated with police, and his gun and cell phone were seized.

Once the investigation is complete, detectives will take their findings to the District Attorney’s Office for a determination as to whether Boyd will face charges.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flights canceled
All MYR flights to and from Fort Lauderdale canceled
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 3:45 p.m. Monday to the northbound lanes of...
Coroner office: 34-year-old woman died in Little River area crash along Highway 9
During Tuesday’s town council meeting, Rob Clemons, the interim town manager, announced a...
Surfside Beach interim town manager announces ‘substantial completion date’ for new pier
William Harding, Amanda Pratt
Conway mother, father arrested after 3-year-old tests positive for drugs, warrants show
4 Teens arrested and charged with assault and battery by mob on CCU campus
4 teens arrested, charged in connection to assault on Coastal Carolina campus

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Colorado State releases 2023 hurricane season outlook
FIRST ALERT: Colorado State releases 2023 hurricane season outlook
.
All MYR flights to and from Fort Lauderdale canceled
In this image taken from video, police block a road in North Dighton, Mass., Thursday, April...
FBI agents swarm Massachusetts home in document leak probe
President Joe Biden is greeted at Ireland's parliament in Dublin on Thursday.
Biden in Ireland encourages nations to ‘dream together’
The piece of history had been buried beneath Lake Waccamaw for hundreds of years.
1,000-year-old Native American canoe brought to the lake’s surface