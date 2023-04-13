Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Mary Quant, designer who epitomized Swinging 60s, dies at 93

FILE - Mary Quant, British fashion designer, is shown in 1970. Quant, 92, best known for...
FILE - Mary Quant, British fashion designer, is shown in 1970. Quant, 92, best known for popularizing the mini skirt during the 1960s, received the U.K.'s top honor for her services to fashion in this New Year’s Honors list on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, the first to be signed off by Britain's King Charles III.(AP Photo, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Mary Quant, the designer whose fashions epitomized the Swinging 60s, has died at the age of 93.

Quant’s family said she died “peacefully at home” in Surrey, southern England, on Thursday.

The family called her “one of the most internationally recognized fashion designers of the 20th Century and an outstanding innovator of the Swinging Sixties.”

Quant helped popularize the miniskirt — some credit her with inventing it — and the innovative tights that went along with it, creating dresses and accessories that were an integral part of the look. She created mix-and-match, simple garments that had an element of whimsy. Some compared her impact on the fashion world to the Beatles’ impact on pop music.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 3:45 p.m. Monday to the northbound lanes of...
Coroner office: 34-year-old woman died in Little River area crash along Highway 9
4 Teens arrested and charged with assault and battery by mob on CCU campus
4 teens arrested, charged in connection to assault on Coastal Carolina campus
William Harding, Amanda Pratt
Conway mother, father arrested after 3-year-old tests positive for drugs, warrants show
During Tuesday’s town council meeting, Rob Clemons, the interim town manager, announced a...
Surfside Beach interim town manager announces ‘substantial completion date’ for new pier
Body found in Lumber River identified as man reported missing by his family in late March
Medical Examiner identifies body found in Lumber River as man reported missing since March

Latest News

.
All MYR flights to and from Fort Lauderdale canceled
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at a Midland County Republican Party breakfast in Midland,...
DeSantis to make 1st public appearance in Upstate
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about his infrastructure agenda under the Clay Wade Bailey...
Biden admin’s ‘focus’ turns to celebrating new investments
Severe floods ruin travel plans at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
Travelers react after airport closes due to flooding