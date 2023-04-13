Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Man with mental health issues dies in solitary confinement; lawsuit filed

A lawsuit claims a man with schizophrenia died of dehydration and malnutrition in solitary...
A lawsuit claims a man with schizophrenia died of dehydration and malnutrition in solitary confinement. (JACKSON COUNTY JAIL, BUDGE & HEIPT, PLLC, CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (CNN) - A lawsuit has been filed in Indiana on behalf of a man with a history of schizophrenia and substance abuse who died in 2021 while he was being held in solitary confinement.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, seeks compensatory and punitive damages.

The complaint accuses jailers of putting Joshua McLemore in a small, windowless, padded isolation cell, during his nearly three-week stay at the Jackson County jail where he reportedly suffered from dehydration and malnutrition.

According to the lawsuit, McLemore was in the midst of an “acute mental health crisis” when he was taken to jail.

The lawsuit includes surveillance video from McLemore’s time in jail, showing him naked in a cell that appears to have substances smeared on the walls and floor.

GRAPHIC WARNING: The video contains content that some may find disturbing.

A lawsuit claims a man with schizophrenia died of dehydration and malnutrition in solitary confinement. (JACKSON COUNTY JAIL, BUDGE & HEIPT, PLLC, CNN)

The official autopsy lists McLemore’s immediate cause of death as “multiple organ failure due to refusal to eat or drink with altered mental status due to untreated schizophrenia.”

A history of methamphetamine withdrawal was also listed as a contributory cause of death.

A 2022 investigation by the Jackson County prosecuting attorney found that no crimes were committed against McLemore by the employees of the Jackson County Jail.

When McLemore entered the jail, he weighed nearly 198 pounds.

According to the lawsuit, he lost about 45 pounds in the roughly three weeks he was at the facility.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 3:45 p.m. Monday to the northbound lanes of...
Coroner office: 34-year-old woman died in Little River area crash along Highway 9
4 Teens arrested and charged with assault and battery by mob on CCU campus
4 teens arrested, charged in connection to assault on Coastal Carolina campus
William Harding, Amanda Pratt
Conway mother, father arrested after 3-year-old tests positive for drugs, warrants show
During Tuesday’s town council meeting, Rob Clemons, the interim town manager, announced a...
Surfside Beach interim town manager announces ‘substantial completion date’ for new pier
Body found in Lumber River identified as man reported missing by his family in late March
Medical Examiner identifies body found in Lumber River as man reported missing since March

Latest News

.
All MYR flights to and from Fort Lauderdale canceled
Researchers from Colorado State University have released their outlook for the 2023 hurricane...
FIRST ALERT: Colorado State releases 2023 hurricane season outlook
A California couple's security camera captured a hungry bear wandered into their garage while...
Bear gets in garage, sets off alarm as couple sleeps
President Joe Biden visits Dundalk, Ireland, on Wednesday.
President Joe Biden in Ireland: ‘It’s an honor to return’
Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table in a Manhattan court, Tuesday, April 4,...
Trump set to give 2nd deposition in New York fraud lawsuit