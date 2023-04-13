Lawsuit filed against Horry County arcade bar where man fatally shot on New Year’s Day

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An arcade bar in Horry County is facing a lawsuit alleging negligence and wrongful death after a 22-year-old man was fatally shot in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day at the bar.

Horry County resident, 22-year-old Emauel Melvin was shot just after 3 a.m. Sunday at the G Spot Arcade Bar and Grill along Highway 90, between Old Chesterfield and Andrew roads, Coroner Robert Edge confirmed to WMBF News.

An incident report states officers found Melvin inside the business at the front door with gunshot wounds. It continues that responding officers helped control the “hostile crowd” until EMS arrived and took the victim to the hospital where he later died.

Reports reveal that two other people were hurt in the shooting.

In January, WMBF News spoke off-camera with Melvin’s mother who said she was working to get the bar shut down.

At the end of March, the 22-year-old’s mother, Manika Jefferson-Davis filed a lawsuit alleging G Spot is guilty of wrongful death, negligence and pain and suffering caused by Melvin’s death. She is requesting a trial by jury.

Jefferson-Davis is suing G Spot, the owner/operator of G Spot Lenora Hemingway Livingston, and five unidentified defendants, listed as John Does 1-5.

John Doe 1 is listed as the suspect who fatally shot Melvin. John Does 2-5 include, “but are not limited to, landlords, owners, managers, independent contractors, and/or security companies.”

John Does 2-5 are named in the lawsuit because they allegedly had knowledge of the “dangerous and hazardous conditions existing” at G Spot.

The lawsuit claims the defendants failed to provide adequate safeguards, ignored criminal activity, and ultimately failed to warn those invited to the bar of the risks of criminal activity.

It also seeks payment for medical costs, burial expenses, funeral expenses, and the cost of opening, administering, and closing Melvin’s probate estate; and states, “the reckless, willful, and grossly negligent conduct” of the defendants “ultimately caused the wrongful death of Emanuel” Melvin.

RELATED COVERAGE

Public index records show past efforts to close the bar where the shooting occurred, including in Jan. 2017, when the solicitor’s office served a public nuisance notice against the bar and filed a petition for a temporary injunction in order to close the bar for one year.

The documents show that the Longs bar was the location for numerous calls for service involving shootings, fights and illegal drugs.

“Since 2006 the Horry County Police Department has responded to the G Spot 28 times for calls involving guns, assaults, drugs, and/or any combination of the three,” the petition states.

In response to the petition for a temporary injunction, an order of abatement was filed in February 2017, which listed out terms that the G Spot was required to follow for two years to avoid shutting down. The 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson explained that the recent shooting doesn’t violate the 2017 agreement since it’s outside of the three-year probationary period.

WMBF News reached out to the owner of G Spot. She has not responded.

