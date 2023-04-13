Head back to the land of fantasy and wonder at the Celtic Festival and Highland Games

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Everyone has such a great time at the Mythical & Medieval Fest Fundraiser so they decided to do a second festival. They wanted to make their second festival a little different than their renaissance themed event.

The committee decided to branch out a little and focus on Celtic traditions, from there the Shadow Bay Celtic Festival was born.

Celebrate Beltane with them this year!

They will have Highland games on our main field, live Celtic music, workshops with some of the vendors sharing their wisdom about different subjects, a bonfire, fairy forest, blacksmith demonstrations, artisan area, hand fasting ceremony, Maypole dance and more.

Tickets are available online and will also be available (cash only) at the gate.

