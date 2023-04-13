Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Head back to the land of fantasy and wonder at the Celtic Festival and Highland Games

By TJ Ross
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Everyone has such a great time at the Mythical & Medieval Fest Fundraiser so they decided to do a second festival. They wanted to make their second festival a little different than their renaissance themed event.

The committee decided to branch out a little and focus on Celtic traditions, from there the Shadow Bay Celtic Festival was born.

Celebrate Beltane with them this year!

They will have Highland games on our main field, live Celtic music, workshops with some of the vendors sharing their wisdom about different subjects, a bonfire, fairy forest, blacksmith demonstrations, artisan area, hand fasting ceremony, Maypole dance and more.

Tickets are available online and will also be available (cash only) at the gate.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flights canceled
All MYR flights to and from Fort Lauderdale canceled
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 3:45 p.m. Monday to the northbound lanes of...
Coroner office: 34-year-old woman died in Little River area crash along Highway 9
During Tuesday’s town council meeting, Rob Clemons, the interim town manager, announced a...
Surfside Beach interim town manager announces ‘substantial completion date’ for new pier
William Harding, Amanda Pratt
Conway mother, father arrested after 3-year-old tests positive for drugs, warrants show
4 Teens arrested and charged with assault and battery by mob on CCU campus
4 teens arrested, charged in connection to assault on Coastal Carolina campus

Latest News

.
The 3rd Annual Pints 4 Paws is happening this weekend at Tidal Creek Brewhouse
.
Come and learn more about Grand Strand Model Railroad Club
.
Grand Strand Today - Pints 4 Paws at Tidal Creek Brewhouse
.
Grand Strand Today - Drop the MIC on Cancer