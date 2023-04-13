Grand Strand first responders participate in annual ‘Preserve the Pee Dee’ training

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Knowing how to rescue people from a collapsed building or confined spaces is not something Grand Strand First Responders train for daily.

On Thursday, the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, the Horry County Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division put those skills to the test in annual training.

‘Preserve The Pee Dee’ is an exercise for the first responders for the participating agencies to come together to train for several potential disasters.

“We’re out here practicing things, practicing processes that we don’t do every day,” said Captain Michael Henry, Captain Medical Officer for Horry County Fire Rescue.

Unexpected scenarios filled with learning experiences and repetition to practice were the goals of the training. First responders trained for rescues from collapsed buildings, confined spaces and high angles.

Thursday’s exercise is something first responders get to do annually. Men and women from Myrtle Beach’s Collapse Search and Rescue Team along with a disaster response team took advantage of the experience.

“These events provide, especially our new members, with the opportunity to experience what a large incident would work like, if they haven’t experienced it yet, and it gives us the opportunity to understand what shortcomings and shortfalls we have before a disaster occurs,” said Henry.

SLED conducted and coordinated the exercise. Some of the tasks include high-angle rescues, building collapses, and working together to locate victims in confined spaces.

Horry County’s Fire Rescue Recruit Class 48 was selected to role-play as the victims.

Captain Henry said it not only gives them exposure to what’s to come but also helps them focus on what’s important.

“I want them to understand that this is a complicated process, it’s a complicated system,” said Henry. “It’s important to focus on what you’re doing and what your role is, and to not get too bogged out in the weeds worrying about everything else.”

On-sight evaluators held a ‘Hot Wash’ debriefing immediately after the exercise based on the strengths and weaknesses of the training, and will also share more in-depth feedback in several weeks.

