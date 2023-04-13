Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain likely as storm chances return Friday

Downpours, storms likely Friday morning
(WMBF)
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A round of heavy rain arrives Friday as our next storm system moves by ahead of the weekend.

STORMY FRIDAY

Rain chances increase in a hurry overnight, with downpours arriving as early as 3 am Friday. We’ll continue to swing downpours and storms in through sunrise, with a break in the rain expected by mid-morning.

Most of us are dry through lunchtime, but scattered storms will develop again in the afternoon. While not as widespread, a few spots will see additional rainfall throughout Friday afternoon and evening.

Expect storms around Friday morning
(WMBF)

WARM WEEKEND AHEAD

There’s still plenty of dry time throughout the weekend as mostly sunny skies return Saturday. Temperatures continue to climb with the upper 70s along the Grand Strand and 80s inland of the Waterway both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

There’s a chance of some scattered downpours for Sunday afternoon, but widespread rain isn’t expected. Any rain that develops would quickly wind down after sunset.

Most of us are dry for the weekend
(WMBF)

