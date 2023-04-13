FIRST ALERT: Colorado State releases 2023 hurricane season outlook

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Researchers from Colorado State University released their outlook on Thursday for the 2023 hurricane season.

The outlook calls for a near average hurricane season in terms of the total number of storms. The forecast calls for 13 named storms, 6 hurricanes and 2 major hurricanes.

An average hurricane season typically produces 14 named storms. Seven of those typically become hurricanes and of those, three typically become major hurricanes, category 3 or higher.

In addition to the number of named storms, researchers have also issued outlooks for the risk of hurricane landfalls in coastal areas of the US. The forecast also calls for a higher-than-average chance of landfall in South and North Carolina.

The U.S. hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30 with a peak on September 10. Here’s a look at the list of names for the 2023 hurricane season.

An update to this outlook will be issued by Colorado State late this year as more data becomes available to researchers and meteorologists.

The United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will release its forecast for the 2023 hurricane season in late May.

