FIRST ALERT: Clouds increase today, storms arrive overnight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Enjoy the sunshine & warm temperatures while they are still here. We’re giving you the First Alert to rain chances for the end of the work week and into the weekend.

WARM THURSDAY

We kickoff the day with sunshine and clear skies for Thursday. As we head into the afternoon hours, highs will climb into the 70s. Clouds will increase through the afternoon and into the evening hours today.

It's a warm day today with highs in the lower 70s for the beaches and the upper 70s for inland areas. Clouds increase later in the day. (WMBF)

As we the sun sets, the rain chances will increase overnight and into Friday morning. While the best rain chances will be overnight, we can’t rule out a stray shower chance this evening as moisture streams into the Carolinas.

An isolated shower can't be ruled out for this afternoon and evening as clouds move into the Carolinas. (WMBF)

STORMY FRIDAY

Rain chances pick up through the overnight hours and into Friday morning, with a round of downpours and storms expected through sunrise. After a soggy morning commute, we’ll catch a break from the rain through lunchtime.

The first round of showers and storms moves in overnight and into Friday morning. (WMBF)

Highs will climb into the low-mid 70s with a few peaks of sunshine through the middle of the day. As we head into the afternoon hours, a few more storms will develop, but shouldn’t be as widespread as the afternoon hours. Look for rain chances to be around 40% Friday afternoon.

A second round of showers & storms will develop through the day tomorrow. (WMBF)

DRIER WEEKEND

It’s hard to complain about any weekend forecast, especially with what we were dealt last weekend. Thankfully, most of the weekend looks dry expected an isolated downpour on Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will climb throughout the weekend moving into the upper 700s for the Grand Strand and the lower 80s for inland areas.

It's going to be a lovely weekend with the chance of an isolated shower/storm both for Saturday & Sunday. (WMBF)

