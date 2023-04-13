FIRST ALERT: Clouds increase today, storms arrive overnight
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Enjoy the sunshine & warm temperatures while they are still here. We’re giving you the First Alert to rain chances for the end of the work week and into the weekend.
WARM THURSDAY
We kickoff the day with sunshine and clear skies for Thursday. As we head into the afternoon hours, highs will climb into the 70s. Clouds will increase through the afternoon and into the evening hours today.
As we the sun sets, the rain chances will increase overnight and into Friday morning. While the best rain chances will be overnight, we can’t rule out a stray shower chance this evening as moisture streams into the Carolinas.
STORMY FRIDAY
Rain chances pick up through the overnight hours and into Friday morning, with a round of downpours and storms expected through sunrise. After a soggy morning commute, we’ll catch a break from the rain through lunchtime.
Highs will climb into the low-mid 70s with a few peaks of sunshine through the middle of the day. As we head into the afternoon hours, a few more storms will develop, but shouldn’t be as widespread as the afternoon hours. Look for rain chances to be around 40% Friday afternoon.
DRIER WEEKEND
It’s hard to complain about any weekend forecast, especially with what we were dealt last weekend. Thankfully, most of the weekend looks dry expected an isolated downpour on Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will climb throughout the weekend moving into the upper 700s for the Grand Strand and the lower 80s for inland areas.
