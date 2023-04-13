Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Clouds increase today, storms arrive overnight

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:56 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Enjoy the sunshine & warm temperatures while they are still here. We’re giving you the First Alert to rain chances for the end of the work week and into the weekend.

WARM THURSDAY

We kickoff the day with sunshine and clear skies for Thursday. As we head into the afternoon hours, highs will climb into the 70s. Clouds will increase through the afternoon and into the evening hours today.

It's a warm day today with highs in the lower 70s for the beaches and the upper 70s for inland...
It's a warm day today with highs in the lower 70s for the beaches and the upper 70s for inland areas. Clouds increase later in the day.(WMBF)

As we the sun sets, the rain chances will increase overnight and into Friday morning. While the best rain chances will be overnight, we can’t rule out a stray shower chance this evening as moisture streams into the Carolinas.

An isolated shower can't be ruled out for this afternoon and evening as clouds move into the...
An isolated shower can't be ruled out for this afternoon and evening as clouds move into the Carolinas.(WMBF)

STORMY FRIDAY

Rain chances pick up through the overnight hours and into Friday morning, with a round of downpours and storms expected through sunrise. After a soggy morning commute, we’ll catch a break from the rain through lunchtime.

The first round of showers and storms moves in overnight and into Friday morning.
The first round of showers and storms moves in overnight and into Friday morning.(WMBF)

Highs will climb into the low-mid 70s with a few peaks of sunshine through the middle of the day. As we head into the afternoon hours, a few more storms will develop, but shouldn’t be as widespread as the afternoon hours. Look for rain chances to be around 40% Friday afternoon.

A second round of showers & storms will develop through the day tomorrow.
A second round of showers & storms will develop through the day tomorrow.(WMBF)

DRIER WEEKEND

It’s hard to complain about any weekend forecast, especially with what we were dealt last weekend. Thankfully, most of the weekend looks dry expected an isolated downpour on Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will climb throughout the weekend moving into the upper 700s for the Grand Strand and the lower 80s for inland areas.

It's going to be a lovely weekend with the chance of an isolated shower/storm both for Saturday...
It's going to be a lovely weekend with the chance of an isolated shower/storm both for Saturday & Sunday.(WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 3:45 p.m. Monday to the northbound lanes of...
Coroner office: 34-year-old woman died in Little River area crash along Highway 9
4 Teens arrested and charged with assault and battery by mob on CCU campus
4 teens arrested, charged in connection to assault on Coastal Carolina campus
William Harding, Amanda Pratt
Conway mother, father arrested after 3-year-old tests positive for drugs, warrants show
Body found in Lumber River identified as man reported missing by his family in late March
Medical Examiner identifies body found in Lumber River as man reported missing since March
Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Beautiful weather continues, rain returns Friday
A round of downpours and storms will arrive Friday morning
FIRST ALERT: More warm weather Thursday, storms arrive ahead of the weekend
It's a lovely day on tap! Make sure you get outside and enjoy it.
FIRST ALERT: Beautiful weather continues, rain returns Friday
FIRST ALERT: Warming up through the week