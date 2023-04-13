Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Father saved wife, child from burning Loris apartment building, fire chief says

By Kristin Nelson
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – A man saved his wife and child from the second floor as flames engulfed an apartment building on Thursday morning in Loris, according to the fire chief.

Chief Jerry Hardee said his team was called around 8:30 a.m. to an apartment building on Thomas Street, where four units were on fire.

He said during the fire, a husband, wife and their child couldn’t get to the stairwell because it was blocked by fire, so they managed to escape from the second-story window.

Hardee said the husband suffered some burns to his stomach during the rescue but is expected to be OK.

Flames engulfed an apartment building on Thursday morning in Loris. The fire chief said it...
Flames engulfed an apartment building on Thursday morning in Loris. The fire chief said it destroyed two units.(Source: Mayor Todd Harrelson)

“Very fortunate we didn’t lose any lives out there,” said Hardee.

The fire destroyed two of the apartment units.

Hardee said it was determined that the fire started near the stairwell and possibly by a cigarette left in a trash can.

He said the Horry County Fire Rescue and Tabor City Fire Department helped the Loris Fire Department put out the flames.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flights canceled
All MYR flights to and from Fort Lauderdale canceled
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 3:45 p.m. Monday to the northbound lanes of...
Coroner office: 34-year-old woman died in Little River area crash along Highway 9
During Tuesday’s town council meeting, Rob Clemons, the interim town manager, announced a...
Surfside Beach interim town manager announces ‘substantial completion date’ for new pier
William Harding, Amanda Pratt
Conway mother, father arrested after 3-year-old tests positive for drugs, warrants show
4 Teens arrested and charged with assault and battery by mob on CCU campus
4 teens arrested, charged in connection to assault on Coastal Carolina campus

Latest News

Lack’s Beach Service owes $20M+ in wrongful death lawsuit, judge rule
Lack’s Beach Service owes $20M+ in wrongful death lawsuit, judge rules
FIRST ALERT: Colorado State releases 2023 hurricane season outlook
FIRST ALERT: Colorado State releases 2023 hurricane season outlook
Father saved wife, child from burning Loris apartment building, fire chief says
Father saved wife, child from burning Loris apartment building, fire chief says
.
All MYR flights to and from Fort Lauderdale canceled