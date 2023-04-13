Father saved wife, child from burning Loris apartment building, fire chief says

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – A man saved his wife and child from the second floor as flames engulfed an apartment building on Thursday morning in Loris, according to the fire chief.

Chief Jerry Hardee said his team was called around 8:30 a.m. to an apartment building on Thomas Street, where four units were on fire.

He said during the fire, a husband, wife and their child couldn’t get to the stairwell because it was blocked by fire, so they managed to escape from the second-story window.

Hardee said the husband suffered some burns to his stomach during the rescue but is expected to be OK.

Flames engulfed an apartment building on Thursday morning in Loris. The fire chief said it destroyed two units. (Source: Mayor Todd Harrelson)

“Very fortunate we didn’t lose any lives out there,” said Hardee.

The fire destroyed two of the apartment units.

Hardee said it was determined that the fire started near the stairwell and possibly by a cigarette left in a trash can.

He said the Horry County Fire Rescue and Tabor City Fire Department helped the Loris Fire Department put out the flames.

