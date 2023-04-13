Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Dining with Dockery: NY Deli

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re head to NY Deli for this week’s Dining with Dockery and this episode has been in the works for a while. This is one of Andrew’s favorite places to grab a sandwich. Located off of 544, NY Deli is a great place to stop for lunch or even take it to go to the beach.

If you are a baseball fan like Andrew, this is a must try place for Myrtle Beach & the Grand Strand. The owners of NY Deli are huge New York Yankees fans. You’ll see plenty of baseball history & even order from a Yankee inspired menu when you visit NY Deli.

The menu features every type of sandwich you could imagine. Hot subs, cold subs, hot dogs, melts, bagels and so much more. This place has it all! In the full video above, you can watch Andrew try out some of the menu items. For a look at the menu yourself, be sure to visit their Facebook page.

If you stop by NY Deli, be sure to tell them Andrew & Halley sent you.

Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

