Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Come and learn more about Grand Strand Model Railroad Club

By TJ Ross
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Grand Strand Model Railroaders Club at the Myrtle Beach Mall is currently open to the public every Saturday from 10AM to 4PM.

The Grand Strand Model Railroaders, Inc. exists to further the hobby of model railroading.

The club was founded in 1986 above Ed’s Hobby Shop in Myrtle Beach with six members.

The club is now celebrating 30+ years. 

They have grown to 60+ members who form a diverse group to share their knowledge with each other as well as with visitors.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flights canceled
All MYR flights to and from Fort Lauderdale canceled
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 3:45 p.m. Monday to the northbound lanes of...
Coroner office: 34-year-old woman died in Little River area crash along Highway 9
During Tuesday’s town council meeting, Rob Clemons, the interim town manager, announced a...
Surfside Beach interim town manager announces ‘substantial completion date’ for new pier
William Harding, Amanda Pratt
Conway mother, father arrested after 3-year-old tests positive for drugs, warrants show
4 Teens arrested and charged with assault and battery by mob on CCU campus
4 teens arrested, charged in connection to assault on Coastal Carolina campus

Latest News

.
The 3rd Annual Pints 4 Paws is happening this weekend at Tidal Creek Brewhouse
Celtic Festival & Highland Games
Head back to the land of fantasy and wonder at the Celtic Festival and Highland Games
.
Grand Strand Today - Pints 4 Paws at Tidal Creek Brewhouse
.
Grand Strand Today - Grand Strand Model Railroad Club Pt 1