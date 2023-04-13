Come and learn more about Grand Strand Model Railroad Club

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Grand Strand Model Railroaders Club at the Myrtle Beach Mall is currently open to the public every Saturday from 10AM to 4PM.

The Grand Strand Model Railroaders, Inc. exists to further the hobby of model railroading.

The club was founded in 1986 above Ed’s Hobby Shop in Myrtle Beach with six members.

The club is now celebrating 30+ years.

They have grown to 60+ members who form a diverse group to share their knowledge with each other as well as with visitors.

