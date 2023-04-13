Breaking down Grand Strand beach rules to prepare for peak season

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - As the weather warms up and more people head to the beautiful beaches in the Grand Strand, city officials want to remind beachgoers of the rules of peak season.

Beaches across the Grand Strand are regulated differently when it comes to what types of shading devices can be used, specifically the use of sunshades such as the Shibumi shade.

Surfside Beach will allow sun shaders on the beach this summer despite most surrounding municipalities putting rules in place banning them during the summer months.

However, to use them, officials for Surfside Beach say they must stay within a 10x10 foot area and be spaced at least 10 feet apart from other shading devices along with 8 feet away the way from the dunes.

“Shibumi Shades, canopies, or tents must be at the back of our beach basically in a straight line eight feet away from the dunes,” said Surfside Beach Police Chief Ken Hofmann.

Hofmann said they had the same concerns but feel the rules they have in place are a good middle ground for those patrolling and beachgoers.

“It’s to strike a balance between visibility and provide a reasonable amount of shade in those situations,” said Hofmann.

Hofmann said they will have a team patrolling and educating beachgoers this summer about their rules. He hopes they can continue to coincide with the new sun shades this summer.

“We want to be able to continue to do this but need people’s cooperation and compliance that way we can have these devices for those who want them,” said Hofmann.

Sunshader regulations have been a hot topic this off-season across the Grand Strand.

Tuesday, Horry County leaders elected to keep their ordinance prohibiting the use of sun shades in place due to concerns from the beach patrol officers.

The two biggest issues were about the amount of space they take up and how much they block the view when trying to patrol the crowded beaches.

Similar discussions were brought up in North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach, both cities also have regulations against the beach shading devices between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Horry County said the ordinance in the county keeps the beach shaders off the beach all year round.

As we get closer to the unofficial start of summer during Memorial Day weekend it’s important to get familiar with your city’s summertime beach rules.

Typically this includes when bikes and pets are not allowed on the beaches.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.