Appeals denied: Lack’s Beach Service owes $20M+ in wrongful death lawsuit, state judge rules

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A state judge denied another appeal filed by a Grand Strand lifeguard company trying to reduce how much it owes in a wrongful death lawsuit.

Court documents state Zerihun Wolde was a father of four who came to Myrtle Beach for vacation from Maryland in 2018. The lawsuit claimed there were no warning signs regarding rip currents that day and lifeguards did not warn swimmers. Lifeguards also did not respond to calls for help from Wolde’s fiancé, according to the lawsuit.

The original lawsuit was filed in 2019 against Lack’s and the City of Myrtle Beach before being tried in July 2022. The city was removed from the suit just days before it was set to go to trial.

In Aug. 2022, at the conclusion of the wrongful death trial stemming from the drowning death of Wolde, a jury awarded Meswaet Abel, the plaintiff and fiancé of Wolde, more than $20 million.

A week after the trial against Lack’s Beach Service ended in August, three motions were filed. Court records show attorneys for Lack’s Beach Service asked for a new trial or a reduction in the amount awarded.

Records showed the attorneys for the beach service felt that because it had a contract with the City of Myrtle Beach, it should only have had to pay as little as $300,000 due to protections from state government immunity laws.

In a ruling signed on Nov. 23, 2022, a Horry County appeals judge found the $20 million in damages against Lack’s Beach Service “is not grossly excessive or unduly liberal.”

The lifeguard company filed an appeal to that ruling.

On Monday, a state appeals judge denied the appeal, upholding the decision reached by the jury.

Following the judge’s ruling on Monday, Lack’s filed another appeal at 1:14 p.m. An hour and a half later the judge issued another order denying that appeal.

