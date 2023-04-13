All MYR flights to and from Fort Lauderdale canceled

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - All Myrtle Beach International Airport flights arriving and departing from the Fort Lauderdale airport are canceled.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) remains closed Thursday, a day after the Federal Aviation Administration issued ground stops on flights due to severe weather at the Miami and Fort Lauderdale airports.

Fort Lauderdale airport flooding (NBC)

And there is currently no access to the Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport pic.twitter.com/wRA6QA6wGu — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) April 13, 2023

Flights in and out of the Fort Lauderdale airport were reportedly delayed 75 minutes+ on Wednesday afternoon. The airport eventually closed entirely, shutting down all flight activity, according to officials.

The airport reported travelers stuck in their cars on Wednesday for hours after flooding closed all roads in and out of the airport.

Travel #alert (Update No. 4): #FLL remains closed to flights and roadway traffic until further notice. Our entrance and exit roads are still flooded and congested with vehicular traffic. Again, please do not try to enter or leave #FLL until the weather improves. #StaySafe — Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport (FLL) (@FLLFlyer) April 12, 2023

The airport reopened its upper-level roadway early Thursday morning to allow travelers to be picked up by family or friends.

One of the last messages from FLL said the airport will remain closed until at least noon on Thursday, with operations expected to restart once the weather improves in the Fort Lauderdale area.

#TravelAlert No. 5. Please note that #FLL is now expected to remain closed until at least noon (12PM) on Thursday, April 13, 2023. The entrance roadways are still closed until further notice. Roadway updates will be provided as more information is available... pic.twitter.com/tu02MavaeJ — Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport (FLL) (@FLLFlyer) April 13, 2023

MYR shows flights through Spirit Airlines to and from FLL are canceled through 6 p.m. Thursday.

