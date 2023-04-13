Submit a Tip
All MYR flights to and from Fort Lauderdale canceled

Flights canceled
Flights canceled(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - All Myrtle Beach International Airport flights arriving and departing from the Fort Lauderdale airport are canceled.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) remains closed Thursday, a day after the Federal Aviation Administration issued ground stops on flights due to severe weather at the Miami and Fort Lauderdale airports.

Fort Lauderdale airport flooding
Fort Lauderdale airport flooding(NBC)

Flights in and out of the Fort Lauderdale airport were reportedly delayed 75 minutes+ on Wednesday afternoon. The airport eventually closed entirely, shutting down all flight activity, according to officials.

The airport reported travelers stuck in their cars on Wednesday for hours after flooding closed all roads in and out of the airport.

The airport reopened its upper-level roadway early Thursday morning to allow travelers to be picked up by family or friends.

One of the last messages from FLL said the airport will remain closed until at least noon on Thursday, with operations expected to restart once the weather improves in the Fort Lauderdale area.

MYR shows flights through Spirit Airlines to and from FLL are canceled through 6 p.m. Thursday.

