MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Join Tidal Creek Brewhouse and CK Properties Team BRG Real Estate for our 3rd annual Pints 4 Paws event where they will have several local animal shelters onsite doing live adoptions, vendors, food, drinks, live music, raffles and more!

April 15th from Noon to 3pm!

Learn more here!

