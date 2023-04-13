Submit a Tip
1 injured, lanes blocked after 2-car crash on Hwy 501(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is injured due to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 501 in Conway, Horry County Fire Rescue says.

The two-vehicle accident has lanes of traffic blocked on E. Highway 501 and Burning Ridge Road.

One person is being transported to the hospital with injuries.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to this call at 10:45 a.m.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating and the city of Conway Fire Department is assisting.

Please avoid the area to avoid delays, and for the safety of those on the scene.

