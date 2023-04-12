Truck stolen from Georgetown Public Works Dept, deputies search for thieves

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The search is on in the South Strand for a pair of truck thieves.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said someone stole a 2018 Ford F-250 with a winch box and a toolbox attached to the bed from the Georgetown County Public Works Department on Browns Ferry Road. The truck’s license plate is CG78516.

The Public Works Dept. truck was stolen between April 4 and April 9.

Georgetown County Public Works Department truck stolen (Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies also continue to search for a 2003 Chevy pick-up stolen from Poplar Street in Andrews last month.

GCSO said the license plate on the Z-71 reads JLR813.

Georgetown County, Andrews truck stolen, Poplar Street (Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)

If you know anything about either crime give deputies a call.

