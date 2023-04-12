Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Truck stolen from Georgetown Public Works Dept, deputies search for thieves

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The search is on in the South Strand for a pair of truck thieves.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said someone stole a 2018 Ford F-250 with a winch box and a toolbox attached to the bed from the Georgetown County Public Works Department on Browns Ferry Road. The truck’s license plate is CG78516.

The Public Works Dept. truck was stolen between April 4 and April 9.

Georgetown County Public Works Department truck stolen
Georgetown County Public Works Department truck stolen(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies also continue to search for a 2003 Chevy pick-up stolen from Poplar Street in Andrews last month.

GCSO said the license plate on the Z-71 reads JLR813.

Georgetown County, Andrews truck stolen, Poplar Street
Georgetown County, Andrews truck stolen, Poplar Street(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)

If you know anything about either crime give deputies a call.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Harding, Amanda Pratt
Conway mother, father arrested after 3-year-old tests positive for drugs, warrants show
4 Teens arrested and charged with assault and battery by mob on CCU campus
4 teens arrested, charged in connection to assault on Coastal Carolina campus
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 3:45 p.m. Monday to the northbound lanes of...
1 dead, 3 injured after car hit tree along Highway 9 in Little River area
Body found in Lumber River identified as man reported missing by his family in late March
Medical Examiner identifies body found in Lumber River as man reported missing since March
Conway burglary suspects
Conway police search for group that broke into convenience store

Latest News

Sen. Lindsey Graham meets with Saudi prince
Sen. Lindsey Graham meets with Saudi prince
Sen. Lindsey Graham meets with Saudi prince
A new photo of Madalina Cojocari was released Tuesday, the day of her 12th birthday.
Search for missing Madalina Cojocari continues on her 12th birthday
It's a lovely day on tap! Make sure you get outside and enjoy it.
FIRST ALERT: Beautiful weather continues, rain returns Friday