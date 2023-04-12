Truck stolen from Georgetown Public Works Dept, deputies search for thieves
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The search is on in the South Strand for a pair of truck thieves.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said someone stole a 2018 Ford F-250 with a winch box and a toolbox attached to the bed from the Georgetown County Public Works Department on Browns Ferry Road. The truck’s license plate is CG78516.
The Public Works Dept. truck was stolen between April 4 and April 9.
Deputies also continue to search for a 2003 Chevy pick-up stolen from Poplar Street in Andrews last month.
GCSO said the license plate on the Z-71 reads JLR813.
If you know anything about either crime give deputies a call.
Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.