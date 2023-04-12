Surfside Beach interim town manager announces ‘substantial completion date’ for new pier

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Another possible construction completion date has been announced for the new Surfside Beach Pier.

During Tuesday’s town council meeting, Rob Clemons, the interim town manager, announced a “substantial completion date” for June 15 or June 16.

It comes after Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Hellyer announced the pier construction was delayed due to critical issues.

PAST COVERAGE:

One of the issues was the fire suppression system.

Clemons told town council that construction crews are working on the fire suppression system, along with installing an elevator, attaching handrails and completing the end of the pier.

This is one of many completion dates that have been set for the new pier, which was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

The original construction completion date was for November 2022, then it was pushed back to December 2022, the March 2022 and most recently construction was expected to wrap up on April 16.

Robert Krouse with the Surfside Beach Pier Committee said it’s a process.

“As they’re working through the last few things to do, it’s not so much delays as maybe a better refinement of the expected completion date, based on the amount of work that still needs to be done,” Krouse explained.

Meanwhile, Clemons said the town is working with insurance to recover some of the costs from Hurricane Ian when work had to stop during the storm.

The Pier Committee is also working on a grand opening celebration for the new pier.

Once we know more about the grand opening celebration, we will bring you that information.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.