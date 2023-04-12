South Carolina women’s basketball to play Notre Dame in Paris

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina women’s basketball program is set to make more history next season. But this time, it’ll be on an international level.

The university announced Wednesday that the Gamecocks are scheduled to play Notre Dame in Paris on Nov. 6. The matchup will mark the first time an NCAA regular-season basketball game has been played in the French capital city.

“We did not hesitate to accept the invitation,” head coach Dawn Staley said in a statement. “Playing Notre Dame in Paris is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for our student-athletes, and I’m thankful for the support of our administration and our donors.”

The Gamecocks are coming off a 36-1 season and their third straight Final Four appearance. Five of those players from that team were also selected in this week’s WNBA Draft.

Notre Dame, meanwhile, went 27-6 last season and fell to Maryland in the Sweet 16.

USC also said television details, along with ticket and venue information, would be available at a later date.

