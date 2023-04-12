Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

South Carolina women’s basketball to play Notre Dame in Paris

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley celebrates with the South Carolina mascot "Cocky" after...
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley celebrates with the South Carolina mascot "Cocky" after defeating Maryland in an Elite 8 college basketball game of the NCAA Tournament in Greenville, S.C., Monday, March 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)(Mic Smith | AP)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina women’s basketball program is set to make more history next season. But this time, it’ll be on an international level.

The university announced Wednesday that the Gamecocks are scheduled to play Notre Dame in Paris on Nov. 6. The matchup will mark the first time an NCAA regular-season basketball game has been played in the French capital city.

“We did not hesitate to accept the invitation,” head coach Dawn Staley said in a statement. “Playing Notre Dame in Paris is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for our student-athletes, and I’m thankful for the support of our administration and our donors.”

The Gamecocks are coming off a 36-1 season and their third straight Final Four appearance. Five of those players from that team were also selected in this week’s WNBA Draft.

Notre Dame, meanwhile, went 27-6 last season and fell to Maryland in the Sweet 16.

USC also said television details, along with ticket and venue information, would be available at a later date.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Harding, Amanda Pratt
Conway mother, father arrested after 3-year-old tests positive for drugs, warrants show
4 Teens arrested and charged with assault and battery by mob on CCU campus
4 teens arrested, charged in connection to assault on Coastal Carolina campus
Body found in Lumber River identified as man reported missing by his family in late March
Medical Examiner identifies body found in Lumber River as man reported missing since March
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 3:45 p.m. Monday to the northbound lanes of...
1 dead, 3 injured after car hit tree along Highway 9 in Little River area
Conway burglary suspects
Conway police search for group that broke into convenience store

Latest News

South Carolina guard Zia Cooke prepares for a free throw during the second half of a...
Magic Johnson shouts out former Gamecock on Twitter following WNBA Draft
Coastal Carolina baseball
No. 17 Chants Hold Off No. 14 Camels for 5-3 Road Win
.
Celebrities, golfers take part in 'Monday After the Masters' tradition in Myrtle Beach
Hilton Head Island
Once a post-Masters vacation, Hilton Head now elevated event