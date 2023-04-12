Sheriff’s Office: Multi-agency operation leads to drug seizure in Marion

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - Multiple law enforcement agencies in South Carolina came together in a joint drug seizure operation on Tuesday in Marion.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Marion Police Department, Florence County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division conducted the operation at a home on Dozier Street, within the city limits of Marion.

The operation led to the seizure of an unknown amount or value of illegal drugs.

The operation is still active at this time and more information will be released as it becomes available.

